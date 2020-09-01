Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.73-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.9 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZM. BidaskClub raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $228.48.

ZM stock opened at $325.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,912.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $325.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.61 and a 200-day moving average of $188.98.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 25,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $5,195,259.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $81,637,418.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 795,237 shares of company stock valued at $182,342,568. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

