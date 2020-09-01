Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.40-2.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.37-2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-$2.47 EPS.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $425.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.48.

Shares of ZM opened at $325.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $325.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,912.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.51.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total value of $17,604,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,843 shares in the company, valued at $52,894,225.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 795,237 shares of company stock valued at $182,342,568. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

