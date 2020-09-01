Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $325.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.61 and a 200-day moving average of $188.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,912.35, a PEG ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.51. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $325.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.48.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $81,637,418.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 795,237 shares of company stock worth $182,342,568. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

