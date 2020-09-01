Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.17.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM opened at $325.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,912.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.98. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $325.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.74, for a total transaction of $2,378,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,003.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total transaction of $3,012,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 795,237 shares of company stock worth $182,342,568. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.