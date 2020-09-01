Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:TCI opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $213.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 2.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

