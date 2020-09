Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.70 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pampa Energia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

PAM stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pampa Energia has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.93. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pampa Energia will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $932,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pampa Energia by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Pampa Energia by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pampa Energia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa EnergĂ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

