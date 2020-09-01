Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.70 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pampa Energia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

PAM stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pampa Energia has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.93. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pampa Energia will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $932,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pampa Energia by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Pampa Energia by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pampa Energia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

