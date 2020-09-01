TheStreet Downgrades Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) to C

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE TR opened at $31.99 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24.
Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.44%.
About Tootsie Roll Industries
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.
Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.