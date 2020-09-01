TheStreet Downgrades Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) to C

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE TR opened at $31.99 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 156.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 25.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.