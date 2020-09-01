Boralex (TSE:BLX) Rating Increased to Outperform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Boralex (TSE:BLX) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Boralex from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boralex from C$35.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.71.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$33.50 on Friday. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$17.91 and a 12 month high of C$36.48. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.83.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$131.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

