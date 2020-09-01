Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 64.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 250,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Cfra decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day moving average is $82.98. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

