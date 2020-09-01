BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 694 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Markel by 2,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,086.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,037.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $991.35. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 0.68. Markel Co. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. Markel had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKL. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,048.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

