Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Lifted to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $402.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $187.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZM. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.48.

ZM opened at $325.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,912.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.98. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $325.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total value of $17,631,845.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at $44,564,381.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total transaction of $3,012,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,237 shares of company stock valued at $182,342,568 in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

