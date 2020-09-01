Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded at BTIG Research

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $144.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.48.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $325.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $91.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,912.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.51. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $325.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.61 and its 200 day moving average is $188.98.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total transaction of $17,631,845.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,564,381.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total transaction of $3,012,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,237 shares of company stock worth $182,342,568 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $4,279,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 134.5% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,783,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,266,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

