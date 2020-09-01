Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $450.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cfra started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.08.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM stock opened at $325.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,912.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.98. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $325.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 25,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $5,195,259.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $645,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 795,237 shares of company stock worth $182,342,568 over the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.