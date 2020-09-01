Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $123.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $87.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $96.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.30. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $101.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $92,088.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,079.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,169 shares of company stock worth $9,905,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

