Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,704 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.18.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

