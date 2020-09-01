Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. Truist Securiti analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

VMC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $152.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

