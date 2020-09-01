Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,679,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456,591 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $119,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 19.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 14.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 228.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 84.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 45,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Amcor by 26.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 255,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 52,948 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. ValuEngine lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.09.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

