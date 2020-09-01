Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $31.99 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $38.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of -0.02.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at $862,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 83.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 214.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 29,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

