Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $31.99 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $38.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of -0.02.
Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter.
About Tootsie Roll Industries
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.
