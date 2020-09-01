Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PAM. ValuEngine lowered Pampa Energia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pampa Energia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pampa Energia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.40.

Get Pampa Energia alerts:

NYSE:PAM opened at $11.49 on Friday. Pampa Energia has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $739.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.93. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 6.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pampa Energia will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pampa Energia by 177.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pampa Energia by 190.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Pampa Energia in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Pampa Energia by 51.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Pampa Energia by 6.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.