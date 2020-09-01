Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TheStreet lowered shares of Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban One from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

UONE opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48. Urban One has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $54.16.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.01 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%.

In other news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 65,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $218,078.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred C. Liggins acquired 729,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $554,703.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,014,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,650,787.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,151,815 shares of company stock worth $24,199,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tootsie Roll Industries Downgraded to C at TheStreet
Tootsie Roll Industries Downgraded to C at TheStreet
Pampa Energia Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet
Pampa Energia Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet
Urban One Lowered to “D” at TheStreet
Urban One Lowered to “D” at TheStreet
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 146,459 Shares of Catalent Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 146,459 Shares of Catalent Inc
Encore Capital Group Upgraded by TheStreet to B-
Encore Capital Group Upgraded by TheStreet to B-
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 217,580 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 217,580 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report