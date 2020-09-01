Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban One from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

UONE opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48. Urban One has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $54.16.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.01 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%.

In other news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 65,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $218,078.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred C. Liggins acquired 729,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $554,703.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,014,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,650,787.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,151,815 shares of company stock worth $24,199,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

