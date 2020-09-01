Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 146,459 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,760,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,459 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $129,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1,097.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 614,980 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 37.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Catalent by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,614,000 after purchasing an additional 262,205 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,213 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

Catalent stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 132.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. Catalent Inc has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $93.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average of $68.59.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.62 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

