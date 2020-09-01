Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 217,580 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,601,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 217,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $126,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

CHRW stock opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

