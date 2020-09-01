Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.32% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 55,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,850,000 after acquiring an additional 38,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 87,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $131.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 2.42.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $480.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

