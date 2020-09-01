Markel (NYSE:MKL) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Markel (NYSE:MKL) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,048.50.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,086.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,037.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $991.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 0.68. Markel has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Markel by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2,240.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 48.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 125.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

