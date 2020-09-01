Zacks: Brokerages Expect MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.37. MGIC Investment posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 42.08%. The business had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTG has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.59.

NYSE:MTG opened at $9.17 on Thursday. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Lehman purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 26.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,702,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,344 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 91.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,664,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320,116 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,286,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 1,962.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,059,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 4,517,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after acquiring an additional 644,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

