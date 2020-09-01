Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Announces $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

Genuine Parts has increased its dividend payment by 16.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Genuine Parts has a payout ratio of 66.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.98. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -69.96, a PEG ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Argus boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cfra dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

