Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $122,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Leidos by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,617,000 after purchasing an additional 470,766 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 780,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,559,000 after acquiring an additional 335,288 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,411,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,351,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $857,052,000 after acquiring an additional 203,629 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 738.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 189,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 167,093 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS stock opened at $90.49 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

