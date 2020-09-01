Morgan Stanley Raises GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $16.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GPS. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.95.

NYSE:GPS opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. GAP has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GAP will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in GAP by 45,000.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in GAP by 2,848.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in GAP by 190.7% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in GAP by 295.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in GAP during the second quarter worth about $130,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

