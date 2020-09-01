Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.60% of Whirlpool worth $129,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 273,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $177.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.21 and a 200-day moving average of $129.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.05. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $185.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.67.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

