California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 284 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dell were worth $19,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dell by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Dell by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Dell by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,683,000 after acquiring an additional 117,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Dell by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 39,156 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $5,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $3,887,288.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,017.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,851 shares of company stock worth $32,356,048. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Raymond James upped their price target on Dell from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Dell from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Dell in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dell from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.72.

Shares of DELL opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. Dell Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $67.62. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 139.72% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.