Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 312.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,406 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,060 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,139.5% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 238,399 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 688,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,385,000 after buying an additional 24,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.83.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.