State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Okta were worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Okta by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in Okta by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 128,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 121,652 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta stock opened at $215.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.63. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $226.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.75.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $11,691,736.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $6,335,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

