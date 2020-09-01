Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Announces Earnings Results

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.62 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Catalent updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.19-2.42 EPS.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average of $68.59. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,213. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

