Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Announces Earnings Results

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.62 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Catalent updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 2.19-2.42 EPS.
Shares of CTLT stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average of $68.59. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.66.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
