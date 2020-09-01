C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99,827 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $99.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,060.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.