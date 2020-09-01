Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Investment analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 109.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $217,959.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,626.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

