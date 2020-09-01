Boralex (TSE:BLX) Upgraded to Outperform Market Weight by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BLX. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$35.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boralex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.71.

TSE:BLX opened at C$33.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$17.91 and a twelve month high of C$36.48.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$131.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

