Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TCI opened at $23.00 on Friday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $213.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

