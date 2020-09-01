ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cue Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUE. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 55.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 27,976.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 7,500 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,868,815.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,299 shares of company stock valued at $526,046. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. Cue Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $522.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.98.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 987.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

