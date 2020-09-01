Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,185,276 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326,087 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,185,276 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.55% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $119,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $64.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.5775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -152.98%.

Nextera Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

