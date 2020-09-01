PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $62.00 at Piper Sandler

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PVH. ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PVH from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

PVH opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PVH has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 315,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in PVH by 2.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 10.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in PVH by 51.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in PVH by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 19,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

