Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $2,764,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,748.3% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,126.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 34,931 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $117.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.32. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

