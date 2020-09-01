Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.33 Million Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 140,620 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 78.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,045.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 300.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 259.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

