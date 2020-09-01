Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.35.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $132.01 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $393,271.20. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $100,372.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,354.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,977 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 171.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 34.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

