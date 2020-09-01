Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,188,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 118,302 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $137,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 54.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 71.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trimble by 34.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

TRMB opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $53.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $109,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,102. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

