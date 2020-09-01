BidaskClub Downgrades PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) to Sell

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAYS. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of PaySign in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PaySign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

PaySign stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $333.45 million, a P/E ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 1.65. PaySign has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 31.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in PaySign in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PaySign by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PaySign by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132,279 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PaySign by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

