Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co has increased its dividend by 13.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Shares of AJG opened at $105.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $109.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cfra boosted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BofA Securities lowered Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Insiders have sold 15,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,880 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

