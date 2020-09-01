State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 477,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 138,577 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 13,124,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,218 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 145,709.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,187,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184,788 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10,365.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,031,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,321 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,804,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 481.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,886,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,731 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $914.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

