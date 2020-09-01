EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,884 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.09% of EXACT Sciences worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.03 and a beta of 1.90. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $123.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $835,942.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,638.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $111,895.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,220 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

