Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Invitation Homes worth $12,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 38.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 97.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 208.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Invitation Homes Inc has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $1,512,500.00. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $418,589.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,856 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,490. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.15.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.