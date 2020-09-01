Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 160.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,874 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,153 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.2% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 94.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.